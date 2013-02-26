FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 8-month low after Bernanke, U.S. data
February 26, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 8-month low after Bernanke, U.S. data

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level in 8 months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the publication of prepared testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0286 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.22 U.S. cents, weaker than the C$1.0261, or 97.46 U.S. cents level seen shortly before the testimony and data results. This was the currency’s weakest level since June 29, 2012.

