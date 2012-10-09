FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gov't OKs Morgan Stanley as securities distributor
#Funds News
October 9, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Canada gov't OKs Morgan Stanley as securities distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s Canadian unit won approval from Canadian authorities to participate directly in auctions for government securities, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley Canada Limited became the nineteenth financial institution designated as a government securities distributor, giving it access to an electronic bidding platform for marketable bonds and treasury bills.

In order to obtain the status, the bank had to provide detailed records of its fixed-income trading data and other information to the Bank of Canada.

The bank could eventually join the much narrower list of “primary securities dealers” if it meets certain conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
