Ontario markets regulator names 4 new board members
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

Ontario markets regulator names 4 new board members

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission named four new board members on Thursday, expanding its team to 16, the maximum allowed, as it mulls changes to the province’s regulatory framework.

The four are Deloitte’s Catherine Bateman, lawyer Alan Lenczer, Deborah Leckman and AnneMarie Ryan, both investment executives. They will serve two-year terms at the commission, which regulates capital markets in Ontario, the heart of Canada’s financial industry.

“Their specialized expertise will be an asset to the Commission in the effective regulation of increasingly complex and rapidly evolving capital markets,” OSC’s chairman, Howard Wetston, said in a statement.

Three of the four began their part-time roles at the start of February. Bateman will join at the end of March, when departing member Paulette Kennedy’s term expires.

The OSC is currently reviewing the so-called exempt market, which is under less oversight than other investments, and is considering steps to ease capital-raising for companies.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
