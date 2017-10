TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index turned positive in early trade on Wednesday, buoyed by acquisitions from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, which struck a deal to buy Norway’s Statoil Fuel, and SXC Health Solutions Corp, which will buy U.S. rival Catalyst Health Solutions Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 3.99 points to 12,140.93, before slipping back into negative territory as fears about Europe’s debt crisis weighed.