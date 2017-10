TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose sharply heading into the close on Wednesday after Apple Inc reported better-than-expected earnings and the Federal Reserve reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.11 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,101.21.