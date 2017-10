TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index paused on Friday after hitting its highest level in a week, as confidence over some solid North American earnings was tempered by weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data and persistent worries about the health of the European economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 2.15 points to 12,143.70, before hovering around the unchanged mark.