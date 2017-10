TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index sank more than 2 percent on Thursday, led lower by energy and mining shares, as weak economic data from the United States, China and Europe fanned global growth fears and drove down commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE > was down 237.08 points, or 2 percent, at 11,522.26, before further extending losses.