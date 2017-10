TORONTO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose sharply on Thursday as mining shares were boosted on raised expectations of further stimulus moves by central banks in China and Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.56 points, or 1 percent, at 12024.00. The TSX rose above the 12,000 barrier for the first time since May 3.