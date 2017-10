TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped 1 percent shortly after the open on Friday in a broad, resource-led rally following a long-awaited stimulus program launched by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index climbed 123.33 points, or 1 percent, to 12,483.49. Nine of the 10 main sectors were higher.