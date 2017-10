TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Wednesday, as better-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data and a conviction that Spain will eventually request financial aid was offset by signs the global economic slowdown may be worsening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index turned negative shortly after the start, falling 2.49 points to 12,388.74.