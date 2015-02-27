FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canada regulator bars ex-media mogul Conrad Black from executive roles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Former media mogul and convicted felon Conrad Black may no longer hold executive positions at listed companies or investment funds in the Canadian province of Ontario, the country’s premier securities regulator ruled on Friday.

The watchdog imposed the same penalty on Black’s former business partner, John Boultbee, after a lengthy process that was delayed by U.S. legal proceedings against Black and Boultbee. Three other executives of Black’s former media company, Hollinger Inc, settled earlier with the regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

Through Hollinger, Black once ran an international newspaper empire that included the Chicago Sun-Times, Britain’s Daily Telegraph and the Jerusalem Post as well as extensive holdings in Canada, but he ended up in U.S. prison for fraud.

He was found guilty in the United States in 2007 of scheming to siphon off millions of dollars from the sale of newspapers owned by Hollinger, where he was chief executive and chairman.

Two of his three fraud convictions were later voided, and his sentence was shortened. He was released in May 2012 after having served more than three years in prison.

The OSC based its ruling on the U.S. criminal conviction.

Black has since returned to Canada, where he writes opinion pieces in the National Post newspaper, which his company once owned.

He did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The ruling can be read here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)

