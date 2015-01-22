FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada broadcaster bars on-air journalists from paid appearances
January 22, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canada broadcaster bars on-air journalists from paid appearances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will no longer allow its on-air journalists to receive payment for appearances at external events, the public broadcaster said on Thursday.

“A changing environment in which the public expects more transparency from institutions and the media is making the practice of paid outside activities for our journalists less acceptable to audiences,” the heads of the CBC’s English and French language news services said in a statement.

The ban on paid engagements comes after criticism of Amanda Lang, host of business television program The Exchange, and the role she played in coverage of Royal Bank of Canada when the bank was embroiled in an outsourcing controversy.

Lang had spoken at events sponsored by RBC and acknowledged a personal relationship with an RBC board member.

“Given that paid appearances can create an adverse impact on the Corporation, CBC/Radio-Canada will no longer approve paid appearances by its on-air journalistic employees,” Jennifer McGuire and Michel Cormier said in the joint statement.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Gunna Dickson

