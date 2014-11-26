Canadian celebrity radio host charged with sexual assault -police

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A celebrity radio host at the heart of one of Canada’s biggest sex scandals has been charged with sexual assault and will appear in court later on Wednesday, police said.

Toronto police said in a statement that Jian Ghomeshi, 47, the former host of the internationally syndicated music and arts program Q on CBC radio, surrendered to police on Wednesday and was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of choking.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp fired Ghomeshi in October, saying it had received “information” that precluded it from continuing its relationship with the host, a former musician. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)