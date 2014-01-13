FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two large Canadian newspaper publishers cut more staff
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Two large Canadian newspaper publishers cut more staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two of Canada’s largest newspaper publishers announced another round of layoffs on Monday, as the industry cuts costs to offset sharp declines in sales of print advertising.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp, the owner of the National Post and a string of regional titles, and Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper both announced cuts.

Postmedia Network Canada said most of the 48 workers at a Calgary call center for its classified ads would leave the company in coming months after their jobs were outsourced to a U.S. company. It also said that a small number of journalists would depart its National Post newsroom, but did not specify how many.

Postmedia on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as print-advertising revenues fell sharply from a year earlier.

The Globe and Mail’s publisher, Phillip Crawley, told Reuters that the paper was cutting 18 editorial positions after failing to reduce costs enough via voluntary furloughs and previous layoffs.

“We are hiring at the same time as we are letting others go because the nature of the industry is changing pretty rapidly,” Crawley said.

The Globe is majority-owned by Canada’s Thomson family, which is also a majority owner of Reuters’ parent company, Thomson Reuters Corp. BCE Inc owns a minority stake in the newspaper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.