Worker dies at North American Palladium mine in Ontario
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Worker dies at North American Palladium mine in Ontario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner North American Palladium Ltd said on Friday that a death had occurred at its Lac des Iles palladium mine near Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.

The company said the fatality happened Thursday afternoon and that it was investigating the incident along with the union, police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour. It gave no further details.

Late last year, the government of Ontario said it would launch a review of mining health and safety rules after two men died in 2011 at a nickel mine in Sudbury.

Palladium is a precious metal used mainly in catalytic converters, which filter harmful exhaust gases from automobiles. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
