PDAC-S. Australia sees BHP moving ahead on huge project

* Minister confident BHP will approve Olympic Dam

* If BHP board delays, state approvals may lapse

* Minister expects decision on open-pit project by August

* Olympic Dam contains gold, copper, uranium

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - The state of South Australia is confident BHP Billiton will push forward with developing the huge Olympic Dam open-pit mine, containing the world’s largest known deposit of uranium, even though the project will cost billions of dollars.

The Anglo-Australia mining giant, which already operates an underground mine at the site, has yet to sign off on the budget for the open pit. In addition to its uranium resources, Olympic Dam contains vast quantities of gold and copper, but BHP may opt to delay taking on the heavy financial burden that could easily be in the $10 billion to $20 billion range.

“BHP have got some of the brightest people in the world working on this project,” said Tom Koutsantonis, minister for mineral resources and energy for the state of South Australia.

“My view is we will get a decision from BHP around July or August,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of PDAC, the mining industry’s largest annual gathering. The convention, organized by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, opened in Toronto on Sunday.

Even though Olympic Dam, located 550 km (345 miles) north of

Adelaide, is one of BHP’s biggest growth prospects, the cost of digging the massive pit may prove prohibitive.

Last month the company reported a profit decline, and it struck a cautious tone on its expectations for growth in China, one of its biggest markets. That has led some to speculate that the miner may delay spending on capital-intensive projects such as Olympic Dam and the Jansen potash project in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

In late 2011, BHP finalized state approvals to begin construction work on the open-pit phase of the Olympic Dam project, but the agreement would lapse around December if BHP delays its decision on proceeding.

“We want to see a board decision before the end of the year about substantial works beginning. If not, the approvals run out and BHP know this,” said Koutsantonis.

“I‘m not in the business, and no government should be in the business, of allowing anyone to have massive tenements that they don’t develop - not that their tenements are at risk, just their approvals,” he said.

A spokesman for BHP declined to comment on the remarks.

MASSIVE SCALE

The sheer scale of the open-pit project is formidable. BHP will have to shovel rock for five to seven years before it reaches the Olympic Dam ore body, discovered in the mid-1970s.

Even though it contains the world’s largest uranium deposit, the operation will generate more revenue from copper and gold, based on the high prices those metals command.

The uranium industry was battered in the aftermath of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster a year ago, but with some 63 new reactors currently being built, and dozens more planned, long-term demand is rising.

“Olympic Dam is Australia’s largest underground mine, already contributing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the state,” said Koutsantonis.

“When it expands, the figures are a bit mind-boggling to get your head around,” he said. “It will be a very large chunk of our gross state product and it will employ about 25,000 people directly and indirectly. It will create investment beyond our wildest dreams.”

Koutsantonis believes South Australia’s exploration and mining boom won’t fade anytime soon. In the past nine years alone, the state has approved about 15 major mines, an impressive feat given the time typically needed to secure permits for big projects.

“This whole region here has about 20 mines now, 30 in the pipeline and about 130 in development,” said Koutsantonis.

He said Rio Tinto’s Vulcan project was likely to be as big as Olympic Dam and perhaps even bigger.

“The best anecdote I can give you is we’ve found the elephant, we are now looking for the herd,” he said.