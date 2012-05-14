Canadian banks introduce mobile payment guidelines

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s banking industry on Monday introduced voluntary guidelines for the f ledgling mobile payments industry as banks seek to establish open standards for secure transactions over smartphones.

The Canadian Bankers Association, a trade body representing banks operating in the country, presented the guidelines as a blueprint for rolling out services enabling consumers to pay for goods with a swipe of their smartphones.

Canada is in a good position to take a leading position in mobile payments. Thousands of retailers already have the necessary equipment in place.

The guidelines can be found here: