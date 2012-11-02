FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIBC and Rogers to launch mobile wallet Nov. 16
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

CIBC and Rogers to launch mobile wallet Nov. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Rogers Communications Inc will roll out their “mobile wallet” on Nov. 16, opening the door for Canadians to pay for purchases with a quick tap of their smartphone, the companies said Friday.

The two companies said in May they had teamed up to launch the system, and other banks and telecom providers are expected to follow suit quickly.

Royal Bank of Canada, for example, has said it will launch its own wallet over the next few weeks.

The tool allows shoppers to pay for purchases by tapping their smartphone on a special electronic reader that has already been installed at many Canadian retailers.

CIBC and Rogers made the announcement at a press conference in a Toronto coffee shop, where Canadian Olympic triathlon gold medalist Simon Whitfield demonstrated mobile-wallet payments by using a smartphone to make a purchase.

The system will be initially available to CIBC credit card clients using Rogers-supported BlackBerry phones.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.