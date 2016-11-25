FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Quebec fund says cost of Montreal rail project now C$5.9 billion
November 25, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Quebec fund says cost of Montreal rail project now C$5.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total cost of project to C$5.9 billion from C$3.9 billion)

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Quebec's public pension fund said on Friday the cost of building a planned new light railway in Montreal had risen by C$400 million ($296 million) to C$5.9 billion to cover three additional stations.

The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said it would increase its investment by C$100 million to C$3.1 billion, while Montreal's mayor said the city will invest C$100 million.

The Quebec government has also committed to a yet-to-be-decided investment in the project and the parties are in talks with the federal government over the remaining funding required.

$1 = 1.3502 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

