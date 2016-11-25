(Corrects total cost of project to C$5.9 billion from C$3.9
billion)
TORONTO Nov 25 Quebec's public pension fund
said on Friday the cost of building a planned new light railway
in Montreal had risen by C$400 million ($296 million) to C$5.9
billion to cover three additional stations.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said it would
increase its investment by C$100 million to C$3.1 billion, while
Montreal's mayor said the city will invest C$100 million.
The Quebec government has also committed to a
yet-to-be-decided investment in the project and the parties are
in talks with the federal government over the remaining funding
required.
($1 = 1.3502 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)