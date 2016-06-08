FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada finance minister says housing market has "supply issues"
June 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Canada finance minister says housing market has "supply issues"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday that the country’s expensive housing market is a “very real issue” for Canadians and the government was “looking at all evidence” as it considers whether it needs to move again to tighten mortgage regulations.

“We have supply issues,” Morneau said at an economic conference in Toronto hosted by The Economist, noting that the Vancouver market was “very strong” and the Toronto market was “strong.” (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)

