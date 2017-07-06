BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main financial regulator on Thursday proposed new rules for residential mortgages including banning co-lending arrangements, or bundled mortgages, that sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions also proposed rules requiring a stress test for all uninsured mortgages and that the maximum amounts lent out against a property's value are adjusted for local market conditions. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei