7 months ago
Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
January 31, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief spokeswoman on Tuesday demanded that Fox News channel in the United States either retract or update a tweet that a gunman who killed six people at a Quebec mosque was of Moroccan origin because the suspect is in fact French-Canadian.

Spokeswoman Kate Purchase said the tweet on Monday dishonored the victims "by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities".

A Fox News representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Alistair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)

