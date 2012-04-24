Canada suspends most sanctions against Myanmar

OTTAWA, April 24 (Reuters) - Canada will suspend most of its sanctions against Myanmar in recognition of recent democratic reforms in the isolated South Asian nation, Foreign Minister John Baird said on Tuesday.

Since 1988 Canada has imposed some of the toughest sanctions against Myanmar. Baird told reporters that most of the measures were being lifted but that Canada would for now maintain a ban on arms deals with Myanmar.

The European Union took similar steps on Monday. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)