FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-No more drunken sailors: Canadian Navy bans drinking at sea
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 12, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-No more drunken sailors: Canadian Navy bans drinking at sea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 5)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Royal Canadian Navy on Friday imposed an almost total ban on sailors drinking at sea after a warship had to be recalled from an international exercise because inebriated crew members got into trouble.

Sailors had hitherto been allowed to drink off duty. Now, they will only be able to sample alcohol on special occasions such as Christmas, if the captain gives permission. In addition, beer vending machines will be removed from vessels.

“The consumption of alcohol will be prohibited while ships are at sea,” Royal Navy Commander vice admiral Mark Norman told reporters. “Unfortunately alcohol does contribute to misconduct and has done in the past and we just want to try and regulate that as best we can.”

In July, Norman ordered the HMCS Whitehorse back to Canada from an exercise in the United States after three sailors were accused of sexual misconduct, shoplifting and drunkenness while the ship was in port.

Norman said the Whitehorse affair and several other unspecified “questionable incidents” involving drunken sailors meant he had “lost confidence in our collective ability as a navy to conduct ourselves appropriately ashore”.

The new rules will still not be as tough as those in the United States, where all ships are dry. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.