New Zealand is
closely watching changes in how Canada prices dairy products,
New Zealand's trade ministry said on Friday, as industry groups
in several countries complain of unfair Canadian competition.
Canada's dairy farmers and processors, which include Saputo
Inc and Parmalat Canada, struck a pricing
agreement in July that industry groups in New Zealand,
Australia, the European Union, Mexico and the United States say
would price domestic milk ingredients for cheese-making below
cost, under-cutting their exports.
New Zealand is the second-largest cheese exporter after the
European Union.
Industry groups from numerous countries sent a joint letter
on Sept. 12 to their trade officials, urging them to complain to
the World Trade Organization.
New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it
has raised concerns with Canada, and Wellington will pursue all
options to address policies that harm its exporters.
"We are paying this issue close attention and taking the
concerns seriously," New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said
last week.
The United States and Australia also raised concerns at
meetings of the WTO Committee on Agriculture in Geneva this
summer.
Canadian officials told the committee in August that the new
pricing system would not significantly affect overall milk
protein imports, according to WTO records.
The pricing change comes as Canadian imports of U.S. milk
protein isolates for cheese-making have increased dramatically.
U.S. dairy exports to Canada were worth $550
million in 2015.
Washington has been engaging Canada on the new pricing plan
and monitoring it closely, a spokesman for the U.S. Trade
Representative said.
"We prefer that this action never be executed because it
would be inconsistent with Canada's WTO obligations," said Jaime
Castaneda, senior vice-president of trade policy for the U.S.
Dairy Export Council.
Canada's supply management system tightly controls dairy
prices and production, and Ottawa levies steep tariffs to limit
imports. It frequently faces international criticism, but major
Canadian political parties support the system.
Canadian International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland will
continue to support dairy farmers and processors, her spokesman,
Alex Lawrence, said.
Industry group Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) refused to
confirm details of the plan, which requires ratification by
provincial farmer groups this autumn.
Farm and processor organizations in other countries are
"trying to bully Canada" before the plan is in place, said DFC
spokeswoman Isabelle Bouchard. "They're jumping the gun."
New Zealand cannot formally complain to the WTO until the
agreement is formalized, said Kimberly Crewther, executive
director of the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand.
