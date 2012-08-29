Canada says formally reviewing CNOOC bid for oil firm Nexen

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada is now formally reviewing CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Wednesday.

The Conservative government has an initial 45-day period to examine the bid by the Chinese company under the Investment Canada Act but can extend that by another 30 days.

“I can now confirm that CNOOC has filed an application for review of its proposed acquisition of Nexen under the Investment Canada Act and I am conducting a review of the proposed investment,” Paradis said through a spokeswoman.