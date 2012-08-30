FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Main Canada opposition party undecided on CNOOC bid for Nexen
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Main Canada opposition party undecided on CNOOC bid for Nexen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main opposition party, the New Democrats, have not yet decided whether the federal government should block a $15.1 billion bid by China’s CNOOC Ltd to take over oil producer Nexen Inc, a party official said on Thursday.

The Conservative government has a majority in the House of Commons and cannot be defeated over the matter. But if the New Democrats oppose the takeover bid, it would out more pressure on Prime Minister Stephen Harper over what is becoming an increasingly sensitive political matter.

Peter Julian, natural resources spokesman for the New Democrats, said the party would make up its mind on the CNOOC bid after carrying out consultations with those who might be affected by the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.