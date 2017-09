VANCOUVER, May 14 (Reuters) - The bar is extremely high for changing the Bank of Canada’s inflation target when it is up for renewal next year, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said on Thursday.

Taking questions from the audience after she gave a speech, Patterson also said Canada’s robust housing market is still expected to see a soft landing on an aggregate basis. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Ted botha)