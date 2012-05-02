Canada OKs Ontario's Darlington nuclear expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s natural resources minister said on Wednesday he approved Ontario Power Generation’s plans for a multibillion-dollar expansion of the Darlington nuclear power station near Toronto, saying the project is not likely to cause adverse environmental impact.

The project, which had been vetted by a joint review panel, would add four new reactors generating up to 4,800 megawatts. Government-owned Ontario Power Generation must now seek a site preparation license from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.