FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OECD recommends Canada tighten mortgage insurance further
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

OECD recommends Canada tighten mortgage insurance further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development endorsed the Bank of Canada’s accommodative monetary policy on Wednesday but recommended that Canadian authorities tighten mortgage insurance further to promote financial stability.

The OECD’s survey of Canada found that economic growth “has been fairly solid and in any case higher than in most other OECD countries since the trough of the recession.” It noted the “highly accommodative” monetary policy at the central bank.

“Given the current low underlying inflation rate, uncertainty surrounding the amount of economic slack and signs of housing-market stabilization, the bank should maintain its supportive policy stance for the time being,” it said, adding that accommodation would need to be withdrawn as slack diminishes and inflation pressures rise.

The Bank of Canada has kept its policy rate at 1 percent since September 2010.

While high house prices and household debt create concerns, the OECD said the probability of a major broad-based correction appeared low.

“The quality of mortgage loans remains high, and recent macro-prudential tightening has moderated household borrowing,” it said.

Nonetheless, it recommended that mortgage insurance be tightened to cover only part of lenders’ losses in the case of a default by the borrower.

“Imposing a deductible on mortgage insurance, as is common in other lines of insurance, would help promote stability by better aligning the interests of the lenders and those of the insurer, thereby reducing moral hazard,” the report said.

It also recommended that the dominance of the government’s Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp in insurance could be reduced by progressively lowering the amount of insurance it can write and raising that of the private providers.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.