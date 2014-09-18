Former Saskatchewan oil minister to lead Canada oil lobby

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tim McMillan, a one-time Saskatchewan energy minister now serving as its minister of rural health, will replace former Royal Dutch Shell Plc executive Dave Collyer as president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the country’s most powerful oil lobby said on Thursday.

McMillan, who also represents the provincial riding of Lloydminster in the government of Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, will take over the presidency of CAPP at the beginning of October and become the lobby’s chief executive at year-end, when Collyer retires.

“Tim McMillan brings extensive knowledge and experience in both the oil and gas industry and government,” CAPP Chairman Glenn Scott said in a statement. “He is well-positioned to lead CAPP’s activities in the policy and regulatory area, and in communications, both of which are extremely important to the continued success of our industry.”

CAPP is an industry group representing the country’s largest oil producers, responsible for 90 percent of Canada’s oil and natural gas output.

It is the first change in the group’s leadership since 2008, when Collyer, a former Shell Canada president and country chair, was appointed to the role. (Reporting by Scott Haggett, editing by G Crosse)