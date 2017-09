CALGARY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Export Development Canada (EDC) said it would provide up to C$750 million ($554 million) to Canadian companies to help support the Canadian oil and gas sector, which has been hit by a slump in oil prices

Canada’s export agency said on Thursday that the funding would focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where it can be most effective helping sustain employment and strengthening the economy. ($1 = 1.3541 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)