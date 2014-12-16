FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estimate for Canada's Hibernia oil reserves raised by 18 percent
December 16, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Estimate for Canada's Hibernia oil reserves raised by 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Hibernia oil field off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland contains more oil than previously thought, the field’s regulator said on Tuesday.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board raised its estimate of reserves for the field located 315 kilometers (196 miles) southeast of St. John‘s, Newfoundland to 1.644 billion barrels, from a 2010 estimate of 1.395 billion barrels.

The board said the revision came as it included oil in the field’s Catalina reservoir for the first time, along with a higher estimate for the Ben Nevis-Avalon reservoir. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)

