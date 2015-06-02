Cenovus says production at evacuated oil sands site "days away"

CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday that production from its 135,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project is “still days away” from resuming normal operations after the site was evacuated for more than a week because of nearby wildfires in northeastern Alberta.

The company was allowed to return some staff to the site on Monday after the fire threat in the region was downgraded in order to inspect equipment and restore power. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)