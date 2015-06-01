CNRL says team inspecting oil sands project threatened by fire

CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Monday it has been allowed access to its Primrose oil sands operations that have been shut for more than a week after a northern Alberta forest fire forced the company to suspend operations and evacuate its employees.

The company said workers have been permitted back to the site to inspect the facilities and it has begun implementing a recovery plan. The timing for a return to full operations at the site will depend on its assessment, a spokeswoman said in an email. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chris Reese)