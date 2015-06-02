FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNRL says production at evacuated oil sands sites yet to resume
June 2, 2015

CNRL says production at evacuated oil sands sites yet to resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday its staff are making safety checks on equipment abandoned for more than a week at its Primrose and Kirby South oil sands projects in northeastern Alberta after they were evacuated when wildfires drew too close to the facilities.

The company said in a statement that production has not yet resumed at the project sites, though it is preparing to return to normal operations. The two projects produce a combined 80,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
