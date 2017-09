CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has cut production at its Kirby South oil sands project to 12,000 barrels per day from 30,000 bpd due to a wildfire raging in northeastern Alberta, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The reduced output at Kirby South is in addition to the 80,000 bpd of production shut at CNRL’s Primrose project over the weekend.