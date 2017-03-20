FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Regulator responding to Husky oil spill in Canada's Alberta
March 20, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 5 months ago

Regulator responding to Husky oil spill in Canada's Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 (Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.

According to the agency, the incident happened last Thursday, and the company is still working to isolate the oil, which leaked into the Coxhill Creek stream west of Alberta's largest city of Calgary. There has been no impact to wildlife, according to the regulator. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

