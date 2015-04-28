FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Oliver: C$ helping some sectors, sees recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, April 28 (Reuters) - It is clear the low Canadian dollar is helping some sectors of the Canadian economy, such as manufacturing, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday, while emphasizing the government does not target a currency exchange rate.

“We don’t as a government determine the level of the dollar. That is a decision related to the Bank of Canada’s responsibilities,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Oliver also said the government expected first-quarter economic performance to be weak but, like the Bank of Canada, he believed growth would resume and reach 2 percent for 2015.

Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

