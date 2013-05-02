FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario budget sees 2013-14 deficit of C$11.7 bln
#Market News
May 2, 2013

Ontario budget sees 2013-14 deficit of C$11.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Ontario’s minority Liberal government unveiled a budget on Thursday that projected a narrower-than-expected 2013-14 deficit and included measures aimed at securing opposition support and preventing an early election for Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Ontario will run a deficit of C$11.7 billion ($11.60 billion) in the 2013-14 fiscal year, as it aims to return to a balanced budget by 2017-18, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Thursday.

New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath, whose support is needed to pass the budget and prop up Wynne’s government, said she would consult with her voters before deciding what to do.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
