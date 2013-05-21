FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario NDP to back Liberal budget, avoiding election
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ontario NDP to back Liberal budget, avoiding election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - Ontario New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath said on Tuesday she will support Premier Kathleen Wynne’s budget, ensuring the minority Liberal government will survive the budget vote and avoiding an election for now.

Wynne’s Liberals hold 51 seats in the 107-seat Ontario legislature, meaning they need the support of at least one opposition party to pass the budget and avoid an election. The right-leaning Progressive Conservatives, who hold the second-most seats, have already said they will not support the document.

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and accounts for about 40 percent of the country’s economy. The province is projected to run a budget shortfall of C$11.7 billion ($11.38 billion) in 2013-14, according to the budget unveiled May 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.