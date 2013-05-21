Ontario NDP to back Liberal budget, avoiding election

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - Ontario New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath said on Tuesday she will support Premier Kathleen Wynne’s budget, ensuring the minority Liberal government will survive the budget vote and avoiding an election for now.

Wynne’s Liberals hold 51 seats in the 107-seat Ontario legislature, meaning they need the support of at least one opposition party to pass the budget and avoid an election. The right-leaning Progressive Conservatives, who hold the second-most seats, have already said they will not support the document.

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and accounts for about 40 percent of the country’s economy. The province is projected to run a budget shortfall of C$11.7 billion ($11.38 billion) in 2013-14, according to the budget unveiled May 2.