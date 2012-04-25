FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Ontario outlook to "negative" from "stable"
April 25, 2012

S&P revises Ontario outlook to "negative" from "stable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s lowered its outlook on the Canadian province of Ontario’s debt ratings to “negative” from “stable” on Wednesday to reflect the challenge the province’s minority Liberal government faces in containing costs over the next few years.

The revised outlook on Ontario’s AA- rated debt follows a similar move by Moody’s in December. The government announced forecasts for lower budget deficits on Wednesday and said the budget will be in surplus in 2017-18.

