3 months ago
Canada's Ontario province plans to raise minimum wage to C$15
May 30, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 3 months ago

Canada's Ontario province plans to raise minimum wage to C$15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province and industrial heartland, plans to raise its minimum wage to C$15 an hour by 2019, its premier said on Tuesday, putting it far above the national average.

The provincial Liberal government, which is lagging in polls ahead of an election next year, plans to phase in the increase from the current C$11.40 an hour.

Premier Kathleen Wynn said the minimum wage would rise to C$14.00 on Jan. 1, 2018, and climb to C$15 on Jan. 1, 2019. Canada's minimum wage currently ranges from C$10.72 to C$13 provincially. Energy heavyweight Alberta is planning to raise its minimum wage to C$15 by 2018.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

