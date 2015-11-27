Canada panda cubs doing well, moved to larger incubator -zoo

TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Toronto Zoo’s twin giant panda cubs have been moved to a larger incubator and are doing very well, the zoo said on Friday in an update of the six-week old cubs, the first baby pandas born in Canada.

The zoo released a new video and photos of the cubs, who are seen side by side in their incubator. Another photo shows one cub snuggling with mother Er Shun.

They are not yet on display to the public as it is still a “very critical time” for the cubs, the zoo said.

“The giant panda keepers and Chinese experts continue to twin-swap the cubs with Er Shun and as they grow, and both cubs are being supplemented with formula. The only time the cubs are not with mom is when she is eating bamboo,” the zoo said in a statement.

The cubs were conceived through artificial insemination using sperm from her Toronto Zoo partner Da Mao as well as the frozen sperm from two giant pandas living in China.

Er Shun and Da Mao are on loan from China for 10 years as part of a long-term breeding program. They will remain at the Toronto zoo until 2018 and then relocate to the Calgary Zoo for five years. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing Grant McCool)