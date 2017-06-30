* Customers of Canada's 'Big 5' banks affected
* Interac says working to resolve situation
(Adds TD Bank customers also affected)
By Matt Scuffham and Jim Finkle
TORONTO, June 30 Interac, which operates an
email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks,
said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties
preventing some bank customers from making payments ahead of an
extended holiday weekend.
"We are experiencing a significant technical difficulty
impacting the Interac e-Transfer service resulting in service
delays and disruptions. We are working to resolve the situation
as quickly as possible," Interac said in a statement.
Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce tweeted that they were experiencing
difficulties, while Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia
customers reported problems making payments.
Some people took to Twitter to complain they were having
trouble making rent payments and other critical transfers.
"Rent money in limbo. Not even showing in e-transfer history
and can't even cancel it," said one tweet by Richard K, a BMO
customer.
"Please fix Scotiabank e-transfer soon. I have a family
emergency, money transfer is vitally important right now,"
tweeted a Scotiabank customer with the handle Kathtastic.
"TD Canada would have been nice if the app let me know
Interac was down. I tried many times. I didn't know until I went
to the desktop site," tweeted Ruth Singh.
RBC, TD Bank and Scotiabank did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Canada Day will be observed on Monday, July 3.
(Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)