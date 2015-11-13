FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three Canada pension funds to buy Chicago toll road for $2.8 bln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Three Canada pension funds to buy Chicago toll road for $2.8 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Three of Canada’s largest pension fund managers said on Friday that they have agreed to acquire Skyway Concession Company LLC (SCC), which manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road, for a sum of $2.8 billion.

The three funds, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; OMERS; and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, will each own a 33.33 percent interest in the asset that is being by SCC under a concession agreement that runs until 2104.

Each of the three Toronto-based pension fund managers will contribute an equity investment of about $512 million toward the deal that remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The Chicago Skyway, a 7.8-mile toll road is the only toll highway in the state of Illinois not operated by the Illinois Toll Highway Authority. SCC was awarded operation rights on the toll road in January 2005 for $1.83 billion.

“Skyway represents a rare opportunity for us to invest in a mature and significant toll road of this size in the U.S.,” said Cressida Hogg, CPPIB’s head of Infrastructure, in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.