Canada pension fund says expansion won't impact overall strategy

TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages Canada’s national pension fund, said it does not expect a proposed expansion to the plan to have a significant impact on its overall investment strategy.

“Modest changes to the plan along a multi-year transition phase - as contemplated - are unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall investment-related dimensions of the program,” CPPIB said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.