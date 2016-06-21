FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada pension fund says expansion won't impact overall strategy
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Canada pension fund says expansion won't impact overall strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages Canada’s national pension fund, said it does not expect a proposed expansion to the plan to have a significant impact on its overall investment strategy.

“Modest changes to the plan along a multi-year transition phase - as contemplated - are unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall investment-related dimensions of the program,” CPPIB said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

