Canada pension plan boss warns against interference by lawmakers

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Canada's biggest public pension fund, warned lawmakers not to interfere in its investment policies saying it should operate "at an arm's length" from government.

"The fact that we are accountable to government but kept at arm's length when we're making our professional judgments on investments is really important and something that we would hope would continue. To the extent that it crosses that line and a call was made that exerts undue pressure then that would not be a good thing," Mark Machin told Canada's House of Commons Finance Committee. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)