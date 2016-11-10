FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada pension plan's net assets rise to over C$300 billion
November 10, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Canada pension plan's net assets rise to over C$300 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada's biggest public pension plan, said it ended the second quarter with C$300.5 billion in assets, up from C$287.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 19 million Canadians, said it delivered gross investment returns of 4.83 percent in the second quarter, or 4.75 percent, net of all costs. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
